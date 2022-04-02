Wolves are up to seventh in the Premier League after a hard-fought win over Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

The hosts boosted their hopes of European football next season thanks to an early goal from Jonny before an Ashley Young own-goal doubled their lead.

Ollie Watkins missed two chances to put his side back in it and it was too late little too late when he finally scored four minutes from time with a well-struck penalty.

Wolves leapfrogged West Ham with their third win in seven games and are just two points adrift of Manchester United.

A seventh place finish will likely see them qualify for next season's Europa Conference League.

Elsewhere, Neal Maupay missed a 29th minute penalty in a drab stalemate between Brighton and Norwich.

Maupay had a golden opportunity to give his side the lead after Sam Byram's handball inside the box saw the Seagulls awarded a penalty.

But Maupay blasted his effort over the bar.

Joel Veltman also came close for the hosts but his headed effort from point-blank range was brilliantly blocked by countryman Tim Krul.

And thanks to Krul the Canaries ended their run of six consecutive league defeats.

Leeds and Southampton also shared the points on Saturday.

Jack Harrison's close-range finish inside 30 minutes gave Leeds the lead but James Ward-Prowse's brilliant free-kick denied the Whites a third consecutive league win.

He has now scored three times from a direct free-kick this season, just one short of his overall tally from last season.

