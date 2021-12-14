The Premier League have responded to the escalating Covid-19 crisis by setting out a series of new rules designed to stem the outbreak of positive cases among the division’s clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Leicester City, Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion have all seen the virus infiltrate their training grounds in recent days, with Spurs and United both having games postponed as a result.

Ad

And with the Christmas period seeing teams play and travel more often than ever, the authorities clearly felt the need to act.

Premier League Opinion: Gallagher is special, he doesn't fit into traditional midfield labels 3 HOURS AGO

The Premier League initially released a statement on December 13, which read: "The safety of everybody is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.

"The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures, and will increase the frequency of both Lateral Flow and PCR Covid-19 testing of players and staff.

The League can confirm that between Monday 6 December and Sunday 12 December 3,805 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were 42 new positive cases.

"The Premier League’s Covid-19 Emergency Measures, which are applicable to all clubs, include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time. These are in addition to the more frequent testing.

"We will continue to work closely with the government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance."

These measures have now been topped up with further instructions. Fans will not be exempt from stricter regulations when attending games.

The government’s introduction of new measures to tackle the virus’ Omicron variant stipulates that at events of more than 10,000 people in Britain, supporters will be required to show evidence of being double vaccinated or a negative test in order to enter the ground.

Brighton are one club that have gone further, requesting that fans complete a pre-match online declaration and suggesting the wearing of masks inside their Amex Stadium.

Their chief executive Paul Barber said: "It seems a small price to pay for keeping each other safe, protecting the NHS and hopefully keeping the stadium open with a full capacity.

"The government do expect us to carry out more random checking than what we've previously done so there is every chance it will take longer to get in."

Premier League Arteta 'hurting' over 'unpleasant decision' to strip Aubameyang of captaincy 4 HOURS AGO