The Premier League has agreed to begin relaxing its Covid-19 emergency measures following a meeting of its shareholders.

The decision marks a seminal moment in the league's battle with the coronavirus which began with Project Restart in the summer of 2020 and now - over 18 months later - seems to be approaching an end-point.

Ad

The rules had been relaxed last summer following the second wave of the virus, but were ramped up again as the Omicron variant hit the UK a few months later.

Premier League Saka says Arsenal ‘always the one’ despite interest from Spurs and Chelsea as a youngster 3 HOURS AGO

The first batch of measures will be removed from February 11, while the rest will elapse at the end of the month.

That move ties in with the government's plan to end all Covid-19 restrictions at the end of February.

In a statement, the Premier League said: "At today’s Premier League Shareholders’ meeting, it was decided to remove a number of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures from Friday, 11 February.

"While the requirement to ensure social distancing indoors is maintained, restrictions such as wearing face coverings in indoor areas and limiting treatment time will be removed.

"Lateral-flow testing for players and relevant club staff will revert to twice weekly from Monday, 14 February.

"The Premier League’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures remain under regular review, with the aim of them expiring at the end of this month."

- -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Premier League Antonio questions level of Zouma backlash – ‘Is it worse than racism?’ 7 HOURS AGO