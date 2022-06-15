Premier League fixtures between Boxing Day and New Year have been dropped to counter concerns of player “burnout” after the World Cup in Qatar, according to a report

The FIFA World Cup takes precedence throughout November and December, and festive Premier League matches that usually take place on December 28 will be rescheduled, but fixtures on Boxing Day, New Years Day and January 2 are set to remain.

Domestic football returns on Boxing Day, eight days after the World Cup final in Doha, and the decision to reschedule the round of fixtures that usually take place on December 28 is to ease the toll on players.

The English Football League has also taken steps to protect its players, and will only have three rounds of matches during its normally-packed Christmas period - December 26, 29, and January 1.

The Premier League is set to announce club fixture lists on Thursday and will include dates for FA Cup third-round ties which will be played across the weekend of January 7.

