Manchester United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Real Madrid for the signing of French defender Raphael Varane.

According to Mark Ogden of ESPN , United believe they can strike a deal worth €50m for the 28-year-old who is into the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ogden adds Spain and Villarreal centre back Pau Torres, also a target for Real Madrid, had also been viewed as a target, but that Varane is now Manchester United’s priority.

Varane has made 360 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid since making the move to the Spanish capital from Lyon in 2011, helping the club to Champions League glory in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

OUR VIEW

This deal could make this summer the most significant at Manchester United since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. Indeed, Varane would add some serious star quality to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Along with Jadon Sancho, Varane would address some glaring deficiencies in the United team. His experience and physical attributes would markedly improve what is already at the club in defence.

There is, however, the possibility that Varane is using Manchester United’s interest to strengthen his hand in contract talks with Real Madrid. This is a ploy Sergio Ramos used more than once.

If Varane’s desire to leave the Spanish capital is genuine, United would be foolish not to take the opportunity to sign him.

