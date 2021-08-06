Tottenham have completed the signing of defender Cristian Romero from Italian side Atalanta.

The Argentina international is believed to have joined Spurs for €50m plus €5m in add-ons.

Romero, 23, has agreed a contract until 2026, joining new signing from Sevilla Bryan Gil.

The North London club had made a previous offer of around £34 million for the centre-back last month which was rejected, according to reports in Italy.

Romero had joined Atalanta from Juventus on an initial two-year loan with an option to buy and was named best Serie A defender in the 2020-21 season.

It will be welcome news for boss Nuno Espirito Santo after Spurs were rocked by Harry Kane's absense from pre-season training amid rumours of a move to Manchester City..

Atalanta are closing in on a replacement for Romero with Merih Demiral from Juventus expected to arrive on a loan deal with a buy option.

The Serie A club have also been linked with Lazio's Luiz Felipe and Bologna's Takehiro Tomiyasu, who Spurs have also been trying to sign.

