Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt for Manchester United’s home fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday after sustaining a knee injury whilst celebrating his winning goal against Arsenal on Thursday.

The Red Devil’s ran out 3-2 winners in Michael Carrick’s third and final game in temporary charge at Old Trafford, after going a goal behind to a controversial Emile Smith-Rowe goal.

The 36-year-old was on the scoresheet twice and put Man United ahead in the game on both occasions - at 2-1 and 3-2 - but may have suffered the consequences of his iconic ‘siu’ celebration in the aftermath of tucking away his match-winning penalty in the 70th minute.

Reports suggest he injured his knee during the celebration, and was spotted walking awkwardly as he headed straight down the tunnel after a standing ovation from the home fans when he was replaced in the 88th minute.

Ralf Rangnick may be without his talisman for his debut in the Old Trafford dugout when Patrick Vieira’s impressive Crystal Palace side travel to Manchester on Sunday.

Rangnick was in the stands as he watched Ronaldo score his 800th and 801st career goal to help Man United move into seventh and within touching distance of the top four.

The German insisted it will not be a problem to settle the Portuguese star into his gegenpressing approach.

“You always have to adapt your style or idea of football to the players you have available, not vice versa,” Rangnick said.

“Having seen Cristiano yesterday, at his age I've never seen a player who is still that physically fit. He's still a player who can easily make the difference.

“So it's about how we can develop the whole team, not only Cristiano. What I saw from Cristiano, he is more than willing to do that, to put his input into the team. His team-mates will have to do the same.

“It's not about pressing for pressing's sake, it's about control. This is the major target.”

