Raphael Varane is a doubt for Saturday's Manchester derby after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman hobbled off in the first half of Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Ad

He had only recently returned from a three-week stint on the sidelines due to a ground injury and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the 28-year-old may now face further time out.

Premier League 'Nothing went to plan last week' - Solskjaer wants reaction after Liverpool humiliation 29/10/2021 AT 14:56

He said: "First look, felt his hamstring. He didn't want to risk anything. First assessment does not look good. Fingers crossed."

He added that Varane will be assessed on Wednesday. United's Victor Lindelof is also a doubt after missing the game in Italy.

Eric Bailly looks set to deputise, but both injuries are badly timed given Harry Maguire's off colour form of late and Bailly's lack of game time this season.

Premier League 'It's the darkest day' - Solskjaer at low ebb but not planning to quit 24/10/2021 AT 18:59