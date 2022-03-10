Raphael Varane has declared himself fit for Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham on Saturday.

The France international has been absent since United’s 0-0 draw with Watford on February 26 after testing positive for Covid-19, being forced to watch on as the Red Devils were crushed by rivals Manchester City last weekend

The team’s bid for a spot in the Premier League’s top four continues with a home game with Spurs on Saturday, and coach Ralf Rangnick will be able to call on the former Real Madrid man.

“Yeah, I’m okay,” Varane told the club’s official website. “I’m training normally.

“I feel better and I’m ready to help the team and to look forward.”

Varane is relishing the prospect of locking horns with Harry Kane, after keeping the Tottenham man quiet in the reverse fixture in October.

“He’s in good form,” Varane said of Kane. “He’s a very good player.

“I like to be playing against the best players in the world and in the Premier League there’s a lot of very good strikers.

“Every game is a challenge and we have to be ready for this. Against this kind of player you have to be ready and focused in every moment.

“We can’t leave a lot of space because they are very good. We have to be ready.”

Following the clash with Tottenham, United face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. The first leg ended 1-1 in Spain.

