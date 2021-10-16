Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world “right now” after the Egyptian helped Liverpool to a 5-0 demolition of Watford at Vicarage Road.

Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick as Claudio Ranieri’s Watford reign got off to the worst possible start but it was Salah who will hog the headlines having produced another goal of the season contender.

Salah had already laid on Sadio Mané’s opening goal early in the first half when he wriggled away from three defenders to curl Liverpool into a 4-0 lead less than nine minutes into the second period.

It was a strike to rival the wondergoal he scored in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City a fortnight ago and took his Premier League tally for the season to seven in eight games.

"His performance was massive today," Klopp said. "The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special.

"He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don’t have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he is the best."

Mané put Liverpool in front inside eight minutes and Liverpool dominated their hosts from start to finish of a disappointing first outing under Ranieri.

Klopp had made his frustration with the early kick-off time clear in a BT Sport interview ahead of the match, but he was delighted with how his side performed at Vicarage Road.

"It was good! I cannot say differently. After international break it is hard to find the rhythm after playing different systems, but the boys were so good despite only having one session before today," Klopp said.

"I think Watford had ideas, but we didn't let them play. The goals were really brilliant, there was great attitude, energy and character."

Salah's strike was his ninth in his last eight games in all competitions but the Egyptian forward refused to be drawn on whether he is currently in the form of his career.

"I don't know. Sometimes I don't have the luck to score goals but I am always trying 100 per cent to help the team," he said.

"I am confident at the moment, helping the team win points which is the most important thing."

