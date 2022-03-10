Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government and as a result will be unable to complete any sale of Chelsea.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said the 55-year-old – along with seven other individuals – was the subject of a full assets freeze and travel ban. Resultantly, the 55-year-old will be unable to sell Chelsea.

The Russian billionaire ushered in a new era for Chelsea and the Premier League when he bought the club in 2003. However, after 19 years in charge, Abramovich is looking to sell Chelsea and went public with his intentions last week.

It was reported that Chelsea would still be able to continue trading as a football club after they were given a sporting licence, but the BBC report that the club could not sell any match day tickets or merchandise.

