Five league titles. Five FA Cups. Three League Cups. A couple of Charity Shields. Two Champions League. Two Europa Leagues. A Super Cup. And, most recently, the Club World Cup. And all it cost was something like £1.5 billion of debt, which will now be written off and vanish into the ether: the price of being a very rich man with a very expensive hobby.

Whatever Roman Abramovich wanted out of his nearly two decades at Chelsea, he certainly got a big pile of silverware. He also got not too many questions asked. And now, as he hunts for a seller, he leaves behind him a sport utterly transformed by all that cold, hard cash that he's decided he doesn't want back.

There will be books written about the Abramovich years, and about the overheated intersection of sport, money, politics and power that appeared overnight in west London. But taking just the sport for the moment, a quick overview of what Abramovich's money did to English football might run something like this…

First, the reconfiguration of the Premier League. When he took over, the domestic title belonged to either Manchester United or Arsenal, with occasional interested swipes from elsewhere. Chelsea spent big immediately and finished second, behind Arsenal, under Claudio Ranieri. Then they spent bigger and won the league with Jose Mourinho. United had to adjust to a new and expensive world of 90-point hauls and season-long consistency; Arsenal have never recovered.

Second, the turbocharging of the transfer market. From one angle, the most important signing of the first Abramovich was Arjen Robben, who was going to Manchester United until all of a sudden he wasn't. The numbers, from 2022, look laughably small: the BBC reported that United's low opening bid of £5m had been blown away by Chelsea's £12m. These days that might just buy you a Robben NFT. But the proportion is the thing: here's twice what they're offering, and a little bit more. Abramovich's most important legacy for football as a whole might be Financial Fair Play, if only Financial Fair Play actually did anything.

Third, the raising of the bar. To win a Premier League in the years since Mourinho's first title with Chelsea, a club has needed one of the following: an Alex Ferguson (plus a lot of money); a Jurgen Klopp (plus a lot of money); the backing of the sovereign wealth fund of a nation state (now that's a lot of money); or for a 5,000/1 shot to come off. That's the list. Those are your options. Please be aware that if you choose option D, the 5,000/1 shot, Chelsea will immediately buy your best player and then also Danny Drinkwater, possibly by accident.

Fourth, the Super League? A little more speculative, this one, not least because the idea of a Super League has been around for a long time. But Chelsea are part of the current ecosystem of European football, in which all the major leagues are distorted by the presence of superclubs. Further, all the superclubs not underwritten by billionaire largesse are absolutely terrified of the Abramovich or Sheikh Mansour model. There's a reason Chelsea and Manchester City were the last to sign on to, and first to abandon, the most recent attempt to make a Super League: they absolutely do not need it.

If you'd said, at the moment Abramovich shook hands with Ken Bates, that this was the beginning of a chain of events that would lead to Manchester City becoming the most powerful club in the country, you would have got some very odd looks indeed. Accordingly, we're not going to make any predictions as to the impact of Abramovich leaving. But there is, perhaps, a chance for English football to look at this first injection of private billions into the game and consider what happened, and whether much of what happened was good, in the round, and how best to go on from here.

If nothing else, this shows that exposing clubs to the swings and roundabout of international geopolitics can get very strange, very quickly. Football clubs are many things to many people. But they've always made uncomfortable superyachts.

So Close

For about an hour, it was happening. Luton were beating Chelsea, and the upset wouldn't just be remarkable on its own terms. It would be a full immersion narrative experience, across five dimensions with fireworks and canned laughter. Plant the For Sale sign at lunchtime; out of the Cup in the evening.

Then Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, a more than £100m strikeforce, sorted things out. The Abramovich era isn't quite over yet. The logics of the billionaire superclub still apply.

Those goals prompted a flurry of hilarious jokes at the expense of Chelsea's expensive and misfiring strikers. They've found their level! Ho ho ho. But flip that around and there's an interesting question about the search for levels: Luton are, after all, in the middle of the scrap for the play-off places. They are the only team in the top 10 of the Championship that hasn't played in the top flight since it went all Premier League.

This tie, then, didn't just come with the promise of progress in the Cup. It amounted to something like a field test: how would Luton — recovered from all those relegations, sensibly run, turning a small profit, absolutely refusing to mortgage the future in search of promotion — get on against one of the Premier League's most expensively assembled teams. Against the actual World Champions. Against £1.5bn of debt in human form.

The answer, it turns out, is "pretty well". Of course, a cup tie is a completely different beast to the week in, week out grind of a league season. It comes with a sense of occasion, a swing at history. Also you could understand it if Chelsea were a bit off their game, being freshly out of a cup final defeat and newly up for sale. But all caveats caveated, Luton were great, and it didn't look like an accident. There are teams in the top flight that have looked a lot worse getting beaten by Chelsea this season. Perhaps it says something about the state of football that this is quite a significant compliment, but we are where we are.

It's Still Good! It's Still Good!

At some point today, while everybody's looking at Chelsea and then their bank balance and mulling over a cheeky bid of £1, Agnelli will announce that he intends to take the fight back to UEFA. Real Madrid and Barcelona are with him, it says here, and legal action is being legally enacted. The principle that UEFA get to organise European competitions and nobody else does will shortly be tested in court.

This is, perhaps, a handy illustration of why the legalities are only ever the beginning of an argument, never the end. If Juventus and the Spanish duopoly win their case, they are still left with the fact that all the English clubs are on the other side of the argument. This is a political question, and there is almost no political will from half the continent's superclubs.

But a theory, if you'll permit us a little time with the tinfoil hat. Agnelli and the rest know that the Super League as currently constituted — it is still a legal entity, after all, with all the founder clubs still signed up — is a failed project. But it's a useful moment in which to make this legal challenge. Maybe some kind of small-scale Spanish-Italian invitational tournament follows; maybe not. But if they win, then the legal basis for the next challenge is there. Then the question becomes one of politics and persuasion, of reading and responding to the moment. They got that disastrously wrong last time, but things change. Indeed, Chelsea are a handy illustration of just how quickly things change. Abramovich, happy to wave away the debts, didn't need the Super League. Whoever comes after him might feel very differently.

IN OTHER NEWS

Football is a multiheaded beast, and many of those heads are unpleasant company. But there's a steady supply of nice stuff, too, like those Twitter accounts that post random pictures of cute animals every six hours or so, just to lighten your day. Instead of a fox cub hiding underneath a daffodil, here's David Silva.

IN THE CHANNELS

Are you sitting down? Good. It's early. Be kind to yourself. Also we're going to say something incredibly shocking here, and it's best to be prepared. Roy Keane might be as good a pundit than he was a midfielder.

To be clear, we're not taking the job of the pundit to be one of calm, studied analysis, or sober reflection, or accurate prediction. No. The job of the pundit is to perform a particular role for the television, such that the dead time around a football match is worth watching, and Keane is the best "Roy Keane" that anybody's ever pointed a camera at. Here he is, with Ian Wright, talking about the This Is Anfield sign.

And he's masterful. You know what he's going to say, from the moment the question is asked, and yet he delivers it as precisely and correctly as he ever did a through ball or a mistimed-but-not-really tackle. There's self-parody on one side and there's just being a shouty man on the other, and there he goes, right through the middle. "Childish, childish, childish," he repeats, childishly.

A couple of weeks ago we suggested that Keane should get the manager's job at Sunderland because, by our estimation, it might be good and it would probably be funny. But on reflection, that would deprive the nation of one of its most precious resources: the regular supply of chances to say "Oh aye, Roy's off again. Classic Roy." In a complex and ever-shifting world we all need a still centre, something to orient ourselves against. Roy Keane being Roy Keane is our pole star.

HAT TIP

We mentioned Luton Town earlier, and now we hand over to a proper journalist to dig into the remarkable rise that has followed their remarkable fall. Here's Daniel Storey over at the i

But if a club can be broken by its own negligence, while it remains in existence it remains alive. Those intangibles that were once powerless to halt a decline become vital in regrowth. Chief among them is the dedication of supporters. In April 2014, Luton’s home attendance against Braintree Town in the National League was 10,020. Last week against West Brom in the Championship, it was 10,021. Their presence was proof of their love. Their love was proof that there was something worth fighting for.

COMING UP

Boreham Wood, the last non-league club left in this season's FA Cup, get their big night out against Everton this evening. Over in Spain, Real Betis take a 2-1 lead into the home leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Rayo Vallecano.

Assuming Mr Abramovich isn't tempted by his shiny pound coin, it'll be Andi Thomas with you again tomorrow.

