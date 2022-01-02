Thomas Tuchel could be set to drop Romelu Lukuku for Chelsea’s crunch Premier League match against Liverpool following the player's controversial interview with Sky Italia.

The Belgian hitman who returned to Stamford Bridge this summer in a huge £97.5 million deal expressed his frustrations with his role in the team under the Blues boss.

“Physically I am fine,” Lukaku said. “But I am not happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system.

“I won’t give up. I will be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional and I can’t give up now.”

Lukaku also expressed his fondness for former club Internazionale and revealed he wouldn’t have joined Chelsea had the Italian side wanted him to stay.

Tuchel initially responded to the remarks, describing them as ‘noise’ but looked to play down any friction with his star striker.

However, it appears as though the German is prepared to take action and leave Lukaku out of the Stamford Bridge clash against their title rivals on Sunday.

Reports suggest the former Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager was ‘livid’ at Lukaku’s comments and the 28-year-old may also be fined over his outburst.

Thomas Tuchel says comments by Romelu Lukaku about his happiness at the club are not "helpful" Image credit: Getty Images

Lukaku initially joined the Blues from Anderlecht as a teenager but struggled to nail down a place in the team.

After loans to West Brom and Everton, the forward joined the Toffees permanently in 2014 before moving to Manchester United three years later.

In 2019, he left England for Inter, scoring 64 goals in two seasons and helping them to the Serie A title last season.

Since returning to Chelsea, Lukaku has scored seven times in 18 appearances so far this season.

