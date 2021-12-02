Brighton and Hove Albion snatched a late 1-1 draw against West Ham courtesy of an acrobatic finish from Neal Maupay at the London Stadium.

A Tomas Soucek header – his sixth headed goal since his debut in February 2020 - had given David Moyes’ side the lead with just five minutes on the clock.

Ad

It looked as though the strike would be enough for the Hammers to tighten their grip on fourth place until Tariq Lamptey went marauding down the right as the clock approached 90 minutes.

Premier League Medical emergency in stands delays second half of Southampton-Leicester match 4 HOURS AGO

The right-back swung over a ball that Maupay caught the flight of, and connected with a perfectly-timed overhead kick to restore parity.

West Ham hold a one-point advantage over Arsenal ahead of the Gunners’ clash with Manchester United on Thursday.

Leicester twice came from behind to hold Southampton to a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s.

Jan Bednarek was first to react to give the hosts the lead when Mohammed Salisu’s shot was saved with three minutes on the clock, but Jonny Evans levelled matters with 22 minutes gone.

And it was Leicester who acclimatise better as James Maddison scored for the third game on the bounce when he produced a nice bit of skill before slotting past Alex McCarthy.

The result leaves the Saints in 16th and Brendan Rodgers’ side in eighth.

Elsewhere, Burnley remain in the bottom three after a scoreless draw with Wolves, who are in sixth.

Premier League Jota hits brace as Liverpool hammer Southampton at Anfield 27/11/2021 AT 14:16