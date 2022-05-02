Kai Havertz suggested that he will wait to "see what next year’s gonna bring" when he was asked about his chances of lifting the Ballon d’Or.

The 22-year-old Chelsea forward has emerged as one of manager Thomas Tuchel’s preferred front three, and has 13 goals in 44 appearances for his club so far this season.

The German international surprised a young Blues fan when he appeared on Premier League for India, with the supporter, Merav, full of praise for his favourite player.

While Merav did not, "leave out Kante - everyone loves Kante," when it came to his favourite of the Chelsea squad, he suggested that Havertz is a future Ballon d’Or winner.

“I think he can be the best,” he said.

“I think he can win the Ballon d’Or, but he has the potential and he’s very young.”

When asked if he thought he had a chance at winning the individual honour, Havertz did not rule it out but suggested he had a long way to go.

“I think I have a long road ahead but let’s see what the next year’s gonna bring,” he told his fan.

