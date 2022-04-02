Ralf Rangnick has suggested Manchester United would be better served targeting hungry players rather than pursuing big names.

United are set to extend their barren trophy run to five seasons, with the move to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club so far failing to bear fruit.

Rangnick, who is set to step aside as coach at the end of the season, feels United need a long-term transfer policy targeting players who want to progress their careers as opposed to going hunting for star names.

"It's obvious that something needs to be changed, something needs to be rebuilt in the summer," Rangnick told Sky Sports. "The team could do with some more highly talented, hungry players who really want to develop their own careers.

"I don't think it should be that much about signing big names. I wouldn't mind big names! But for me it's important about being competitive, hungry, seeing a move to a club - and I have always believed this - not only as a big contract, a big-name club, but the next logical step in his career.

"If this happens, then you have a completely different level of motivation, aspiration, inspiration to play for whatever club that is. That should be the major target for the summer transfer window."

Rangnick feels United should look at their bitter rivals Liverpool for an example on how to execute a squad rebuild.

"Look at Liverpool," Rangnick said. "When Jurgen Klopp came there five-and-a-half years ago it was early in the season, but they still finished eighth in the Premier League with a point average of about 1.6.

"They played in a European final but lost it, and from that summer transfer window onwards, if you compare the line-up from that final to now, there are a couple of players still there, Henderson and Firmino for example, but they added top signings in almost every transfer window. Players for whom that move would've been the next step - Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah.

"It shows it's possible, but you need to have both the quality and process of recruitment and players plus the best possible manager."

United’s aim for the remainder of the season is to secure a Champions League qualification spot, and they continue their quest with a home game against Leicester later on Saturday.

