Southampton climbed above opponents Brentford as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side cruised to a 4-1 victory at St Mary's.

Controlling affairs virtually from the start against a strangely passive Brentford, goals from Jan Bednarek, Armando Broja and Che Adams, and a first half own goal from visiting goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, saw Southampton climb to 11th in the Premier League.

Brentford harboured hopes of a late comeback with a flurry of chances, but were unable to mount a serious challenge as Southampton secured an impressive home win.

Bednarek opened the scoring five minutes in, turning home James Ward-Prowse's set-piece to net for a third time in the league since the start of December.

However Brentford were soon level, Vitaly Janelt slicing deliciously into the bottom corner with his left-foot on the volley.

Yet Southampton remained largely on top in a pulsating first half and moved back in front before the interval.

Fernandez was unfortunate to see an Ibrahima Diallo shot cannon off an upright into the back of his glove and nestle in the net behind the goalkeeper.

Southampton striker Broja had been a menace throughout, and got his reward soon after half-time having overcome an injury scare.

The Chelsea loanee capitalised on a through-ball from Oriol Romeu, himself a former Chelsea player, and beat Fernandez to score for a fourth successive home start since arriving at the club at the start of the season.

Adams then added the final coat of glossy to a shimmering Southampton performance from the bench, pouncing on a sloppy high line from Brentford to race in behind.

Making his return after contracting coronavirus, the striker impressively lifted beyond Fernandez to seal the win.

Broja hailed an "amazing night" for Southampton as Hasenhuttl's side extended a four-game unbeaten run in the league.

"[There was an] amazing atmosphere they backed us and it was a great performance from start to finish," the 20-year-old told the BBC. "I couldn't ask for much more really.

"There was an element where we had a lack of goals and we needed to win games, as a team performance it's amazing that the goals came today but we are starting to find our rhythm as a team in recent weeks.

"The reception here has been amazing, they have made me feel at home, it's going well. I don't think too much about stuff outside of football, I'm trying to help my team with goals, assists and points and overall performances."

Both clubs are back in action at the weekend, with Southampton visiting Molineux to face Wolves and Brentford at Anfield for a tough encounter with Liverpool.

