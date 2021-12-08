Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has said everyone at the club is “a bit scared” after confirming their Covid outbreak has worsened.

Earlier in the week it was reported up to six players and two members of staff had contracted coronavirus at the club.

Ad

But when speaking ahead of Spurs’ Europa Conference League clash against Rennes on Thursday, Conte said those numbers have since risen to eight players and five staff members.

Premier League Arsenal fluff their lines at Old Trafford - The Warm-Up 03/12/2021 AT 08:56

"Everyone is a bit scared. People have families,” said Conte. “Why do we have to take the risk? This is my question. Today, two positives. And tomorrow, who? Me? I don't know.

Better me than a player for sure. But I think it's not right for everyone. We have contact with our families. The situation is serious. There's a big infection. And now, for sure, we're a bit scared. Because we don't know what is going to happen.

"This is the problem. Yesterday, they were negative and now they are positive. And we have had contact. This is the problem and makes me upset because, for sure, the situation is not clear and easy for everyone. Not just the players but everyone who works here.”

There are reports Spurs have requested for Sunday’s Premier League match at Brighton to be postponed, although there has been no confirmation from the club.

UEFA's last update on the match against Rennes stated it was "due to take place as scheduled", per BBC Sport.

"To speak about football today is impossible," Conte added. The last situation made me very upset. We prepare for the game against Rennes, but it is very difficult."

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was also expected to face the media on Wednesday, but Conte took the press conference alone.

Premier League 'I am not worried about Kane' – Conte defends striker after Brentford win 02/12/2021 AT 22:39