Former Tottenham winger David Ginola has compared Harry Kane to Diego Maradona after witnessing his display in Spurs' 5-1 humbling of Newcastle

Kane might only have registered one assist during the encounter but he was instrumental in making Antonio Conte's team click and is driving their push for what would be a remarkable Champions League qualification, given how far back they were when Conte took over in November

Ad

And Ginola is wise to the impact the Italian is having too.

Football Rashford and Tomori in? The 23 England players who should go to Qatar 01/04/2022 AT 14:46

"It [the win over Newcastle] was very impressive," Ginola told Sky Sports.

"Spurs looked so strong, especially in the second half. They looked confident, they are playing their game.

"They rely on their best assets in the middle of the park, their passing is brilliant and their finishing is amazing.

"And the new playmaker at Spurs is Harry Kane. He's like Maradona now, playing in the middle of the park, long balls, short balls, scoring, assisting - wow.

"[It's] the new Harry Kane."

Conte added his voice to those commending Kane afterwards.

The 52-year-old said: "His performance was amazing. I said to him at the end of the game that it was a shame he did not score. To have this type of player in your team makes you strong.

"It is important for his team-mates to know Kane is in our team. We know he can score and create.

"First of all I like the person. We are talking about a talented player. Many times players with great talent do not want to work hard. Not that they want to work less but sometimes they can be lazy. He was an example from the first day I arrived here.

"You can think this is normal but it is not normal. It is a big example to his team-mates and you see his desire to be competitive."

Transfers Man Utd propose Kane-Martial swap deal - Paper Round 31/03/2022 AT 05:08