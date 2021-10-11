Steve Bruce’s future as Newcastle head coach could become a little clearer today, following a meeting with the club’s new owners.

Director Amanda Staveley, who led the Saudi-backed takeover, will be at the training ground to introduce herself to Bruce and the players, but changes are expected before Sunday’s Premier League game with Tottenham at St James’ Park.

Without a win in the top flight this season, Bruce was under pressure from supporters before the takeover was quickly completed late last week, and it is believed he will be relieved of his duties as the new regime looks to signal a new era.

While there are reports linking Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez and Brighton's Graham Potter to the role, it is understood that no replacement is lined up to take over from Bruce.

Assistant manager Graeme Jones - who has already worked under Martinez - would likely be promoted as caretaker for the Spurs game, and until a new appointment can be made. The Times has reported it would cost £7m to sack Bruce and his backroom staff, although that is unlikely to be an obstacle.

Bruce last week told Sky Sports he was “realistic” about his chances of staying as manager, adding he is “not stupid and aware of what could happen with new owners”. Similarly, Staveley would not confirm whether or not he would retain his position.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph is reporting that the owners are keen on bringing in Ralf Rangnick as their new sporting director.

The German, who has long been linked with a move to England, is currently the head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

