Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is "interested" in replacing Dean Smith as Aston Villa boss, according to a report in the Telegraph.

Villa have been on the lookout for a new boss since sacking Smith on Sunday, following a run of five successive Premier League defeats that left the club 16th in the table.

Gerrard, who worked with Villa CEO Christian Purslow during their time at Liverpool, has emerged as one of the top candidates to fill the vacancy.

Those at Rangers would have hoped the club's Scottish Premiership title defence and the lure of a potential Champions League campaign next season would have been enough to convince Gerrard to stay in Glasgow.

However, according to The Telegraph, the former England captain is attracted to the project at Villa Park and is open to discussing the role.

Villa are said to want a new manager in place by Monday and as per the report, have carried out background checks on Gerrard and his staff.

If Gerrard did agree to move then it is expected that Rangers coaches Gary McAllister, who worked at Villa under Gerard Houllier, and Michael Beale would follow him south.

Purslow has reportedly spoken to the Villa squad and told them to expect a new boss by Monday, with Belgium coach Roberto Martinez lined up as a potential alternative to Gerard.

Should Villa appoint a new boss during the international break their first match in charge will be at home against Brighton on November 20.

Villa then face a trip to Crystal Palace before an unenviable run of fixtures against Manchester City, Leicester City and Liverpool.

