Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will miss the upcoming Premier League fixtures with Chelsea and Leeds United after contracting Covid-19.

“Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19,” read a statement from the club

Ad

Covid-19 has ravaged the festive football schedule with Boxing Day fixtures Liverpool-Leeds, Wolves-Watford and Everton-Burnley all postponed, and Tottenham’s trip to Crystal Palace rumoured to be under threat.

Premier League Gerrard hails Villa academy after local players propel club to win over Norwich 15/12/2021 AT 09:10

Villa are set to take on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at 17:30, but the club will be without new boss Gerrard.

The 41-year-old took over at Villa Park on November 11, and has won four of his six games in charge, losing to high-flying Manchester City and Liverpool in an impressive start to his tenure.

Villa are 10th in the Premier League table.

WHICH PL GAMES HAVE BEEN CALLED OFF?

Burnley vs Tottenham - November 28 - inclement weather

Brighton vs Tottenham - December 12

Brentford vs Man Utd - December 14

Burnley vs Watford - December 15

Leicester vs Tottenham - December 16

Man Utd vs Brighton - December 18

Southampton vs Brentford - December 18

Watford vs Crystal Palace - December 18

West Ham vs Norwich - December 18

Aston Villa vs Burnley - December 18

Everton vs Leicester - December 19

Liverpool vs Leeds - December 26

Wolves vs Watford - December 26

Burnley vs Everton - December 26

WHO HAS GAMES IN HAND?

The below list is built under the assumption that the rest of Boxing Day's fixtures go ahead as planned. Ergo, on the day of writing Manchester City and Liverpool have both played 18 games but City will play on Boxing day and Liverpool will not.

2nd - Liverpool, 1

5th - West Ham, 1

6th - Manchester United, 2

7th - Tottenham, 3

8th - Wolves, 1

9th - Leicester, 2

10th - Aston Villa, 1

11th - Crystal Palace, 1

12th - Brentford, 2

13th - Brighton, 2

14th - Everton, 2

15th - Southampton, 1

16th - Leeds, 1

17th - Watford, 3

18th - Burnley, 4

20th - Norwich, 1

Transfers Villa boss Gerrard to take vaccine status into account when looking at future transfer targets 14/12/2021 AT 14:01