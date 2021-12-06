Everton have responded to their recent struggles by parting ways with director of football Marcel Brands, but the club insisted that manager Rafa Benitez still has the "full support" of the board.

The Toffees will also conduct a "strategic review" of the club’s structure to determine the best model moving forward after years of big spending and a managerial merry-go-round have failed to yield results.

While Benitez has faced his share of criticism from fans, the club are keeping faith with the manager while shaking things up at the director level.

Everton issued a statement saying Brands “has left his post as director of football” after three and a half years in the post.

”A strategic review of the football structure will now take place which will inform the best model for the club to proceed with in the long-term,” Everton added.

In the meantime, the owner and board of directors will continue to provide our manager, Rafa Benitez, with their full support.

Everton have slipped all the way down to 16th place in the Premier League and are just five points above the relegation zone.

That is despite spending more than £500 million on players since Farhad Moshiri took over as owner in 2016, many of which have failed to make an impact at Goodison Park. Moshiri has also appointed five different managers in that span, with Benitez taking over from fellow former Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the club have struggled to offload unwanted players and were barely able to spend £2 million this summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

Brands had reportedly been unhappy with the frequent managerial changes and seemed to voice his frustrations with the club’s hierarchy when he was confronted by an angry fan in the stands after the Liverpool loss.

"Is it only the players?" he responded.

Everton host Arsenal at Goodison Park on Monday night.

