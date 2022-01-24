Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has said his old side “never knew how to forgive” when asked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being frozen out at the club.

Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in December for a disciplinary breach, and was then left out of the team before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon.

Ad

He has since returned to Arsenal, but reports suggest a loan move in the January transfer window is more likely than the 32-year-old being welcomed back with open arms by manager Mikel Arteta.

Africa Cup of Nations Goals, shocks and incidents galore - why you cant take your eyes off AFCON 38 MINUTES AGO

And Adebayor, who played for Arsenal from 2006 to 2009 before moving to Manchester City, did not hesitate when picking sides.

“I know he’s going through a lot, because that’s Arsenal for you,” Adebayor told Sky Sports.

“They never knew how to forgive, so I know he went through a lot. He’s a fantastic player, I wish him all the best - I’ve sent him a message already.

“We just want him to bounce back. Whether we like it or not, he’s an African brother and we want him to keep representing Africa the way he was doing before.”

Adebayor’s spell at Arsenal ended acrimoniously in 2009, and just months later he famously celebrated in front of their supporters by running the length of the pitch after scoring for Manchester City.

Emmanuel Adebayor of Manchester City celebrates in front of the Arsenal supporters after scoring to make it 3-1 Image credit: Getty Images

The 37-year-old likened his own experiences at Arsenal with the way he believes Aubameyang is being treated at the club.

On whether there is a chance Aubameyang could return to the fold at Arsenal, Adebayor added: “I don’t think so, this is what I know because it happened to me also.

“Not in the same way but in Arsenal, a way back I would be surprised [to see]. But he’s a great player so let’s see how it ends up.”

Aubameyang is reportedly not interested in a move to Saudi Arabia after Al Hilal expressed an interest in signing the forward on an initial loan deal.

According to numerous reports, Aubameyang is keen to stay in Europe, with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs monitoring his situation.

The major sticking point for European clubs is his £350,000-a-week wages, a salary Al Hilal were said to be willing to cover during the prospective loan spell.

Transfers Al Hilal ready to take Aubameyang on loan, pay all his wages - reports 21/01/2022 AT 11:30