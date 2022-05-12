Harry Kane’s brace and a goal from Son Heung-Min proved to be the difference to deny the Gunners from guaranteeing fourth place tonight.

Ad

“For sure a good result. The most important thing was to get three points. This way we continue to stay in the race for a place in the Champions League,” he told BBC Sport.

Premier League 'I don't like this kind of football' - Klopp slates Spurs' tactics 08/05/2022 AT 09:22

"Tonight was very difficult because when you must win it is never easy. I know the pressure that is on the shoulders of the players and on my shoulders. To play in this way with this intensity and this passion makes me very happy.

“I have to thank my players and the fans because the atmosphere was amazing. They pushed us from the start until the end. Now I ask our fans to do the same on Sunday because we have another must-win game against Burnley. We are playing against a team trying to avoid relegation."

Kane changed his usual penalty side by slotting his spot kick to the left of Aaron Ramsdale to get Spurs off to a perfect start against the Gunners.

“I haven’t been that side for a while,” he told Sky Sports.

“Obviously my regular side is to the left, but I’ve been practising them in training all week and I like to go where I’m feeling good and I just thought that was the better side today.

“I’ve taken a few against Aaron for England in training, so I thought he was going to go the way he did and thankfully I was able to put it away.

“We’re delighted to get the win, whenever you win in the derby it’s always nice. There are two games to go and we need to focus on them now. It’s a quick turnaround, but it was a very special night here.”

Premier League ‘A lot of money’ – Conte says spending spree needed to close gap on Liverpool 06/05/2022 AT 12:16