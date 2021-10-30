Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrated a 3-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday night.

United moved up into fifth with the win after a week of speculation that Solskjaer would be sacked had the club lost to Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer said "Of course when you come off the pitch winning 3-0, keeping the ball away from our goal - David de Gea didn't have a save to make - that's pleasing. In football sometimes it goes for us and sometimes against.

"We worked on this this week. The boys were brilliant, they took it on board.

"Raphael Varane is a top player. He reads the game well. He's quick and so experienced. To get him back is massive for us.

"Great goals, all of them. The first one is the major one. What a pass from Bruno [Fernandes] and Cristiano [Ronaldo] is the best. If he misses one he's still as focused for the next one. What a goal. If he's not up there when all these balls come in, I don't know.

"We've built this performance on hard work, discipline and keeping the ball away from our goal. Spaces will open up especially if you get the first goal.

The first goal always decides how the game goes.

"We've got a hard week again. Champions League game then City. We've got to digest this one and be ready for Tuesday."

However Solskjaer admitted that last weekend’s crushing defeat to Liverpool was not yet forgotten.

"Of course it doesn't. That's always going to be in the history books - one of the darkest days. A dark spot on our CV. But football becomes history so quickly,” he said.

"The experience of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano is massive. We need it. We can't hide. The week has been difficult for all the players. They really stuck at it. Experience counts in situations like this."

