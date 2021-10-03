Son Heung-min has urged Tottenham to climb the mountain again following their battling 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Spurs entered September with a spring in their step following a perfect August in the Premier League, but defeats to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal sent them tumbling down the table.

The international break is looming, and Spurs will head into it on the back of a home win over Villa.

A strike from Pierre Hojbjerg and an own goal from Matt Targett helped Spurs secure three points, as did the creativity of Son who is hoping the club can pick up momentum on the back of the win.

“It is a bit like a mountain,” Son told the club’s official website. “Sometimes you go up.

"When you reach the top, you are coming down.

“We can’t always be going up. Sometimes we have a bad run, but we have to stick together and it is important we stick together through tough times.

I hope it is time to go up again, with a good feeling and positive energy from everybody: the players, the staff, the fans.

“The club should be much higher than where it is right now.”

Spurs head into the international break in eighth, and will face Newcastle when the action resumes on November 17.

