Liverpool have condemned supporters who made homophobic chants during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

A section of Reds fans aimed the homophobic chant “Chelsea rent boy” at Blues loanee Billy Gilmour during the Reds’ win over Norwich on the opening weekend of the season.

However, chants were heard at Anfield on Saturday, and the club have confirmed they will launch an investigation to root out those involved.

In a statement, the club said : “Liverpool FC is disappointed by reports that a small section of our supporters were heard singing offensive songs during Saturday’s fixture with Chelsea at Anfield.

“The club strongly condemns these actions and will be investigating all reported allegations of abusive and/or discriminatory behaviour with the relevant authorities to identify perpetrators.

“LFC is committed to tackling abusive and discriminatory behaviour, which has no place in football or society.

“As part of its Red Together campaign, which encompasses all the club’s work on equality, diversity and inclusion, LFC strives to be the forefront of the fight against all forms of discrimination both online and in-stadium to create an inclusive environment for all.

“The club would like to remind its fans of its code of conduct, which clearly outlines what it expects from all supporters visiting Anfield.”

