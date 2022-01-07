Antonio Conte has said that "the door is always open" for Christian Eriksen if he wishes to train with former club Tottenham.

Conte signed Eriksen from Spurs while manager of Inter Milan, with the Danish midfielder going on to form part of the 2020-21 Serie A winning side.

Eriksen's contract at the Italian club was ended in December after he suffered cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) - players with such a device are not permitted to play in the Italian top division.

Eriksen is therefore seeking a new club as he bids to keep his hopes of playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar alive, and Conte has suggested that he would be welcome to return to Spurs.

"It was great to see him on a pitch, to see that he is kicking a ball," Conte said of footage showing Eriksen training alone.

"What happened this summer was very not good, not good, for the people that worked with him, and the people that know him. I was scared in that moment.

"And now, to see him again ready to play football is great news. I think for Christian, the door is always open."

Eriksen previously spent seven years with Spurs after joining the London club from Ajax in 2013, twice being named Player of the Year.

Tottenham could eye January creative midfield reinforcements; Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli have both struggled for form this season, while Giovani Lo Celso has battled regular injuries.

Eriksen: I want to play at the World Cup in Qatar

Alli is set to start Tottenham's FA Cup third round tie against Morecambe, with Conte confirming he intends to rest Harry Kane.

Heung-min Son has been ruled out until the end of January with an injury and thus will miss the game.

“I think for sure this game could be a good opportunity to make rotations and give chances to players who didn’t play so much in the last period," said Conte of his selection for the meeting with the League One club.

“But the FA Cup is an important competition and we want to try to go to the next step and it will be important for us to win the game.”

