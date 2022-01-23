Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal are active in the transfer market, but will only sign players capable of taking the Gunners to the next level.

Arsenal looked toothless in attack, and Arteta said fatigue may have played a part and will look to recharge batteries over the next fortnight when the club will head to Dubai for a mid-season break.

While the players will have a bit of warm-weather training, Arteta will be working on adding to his squad in the final days of the January transfer window.

"The market is difficult, it's complicated,” Arteta said. “We knew that, but it's a lot to manage and we have to make the right decisions with players that we believe are going to really help us and try to bring in ones that can take us to the next level.

“Players that come here have to be able to take us to the next level. We already have a level, and we want to see much better standards than we already have, and that is how we're going to recruit.”

Takehiro Tomiyasu was absent after picking up an injury against Liverpool, and Arteta said the defender is facing weeks on the sidelines.

"Tomiyasu had an injury and we didn’t have anybody to play in that position against Liverpool,” Arteta said. “He really wanted to push, he tried and he played the 90 minutes, and he felt it again. So he will be out for a couple of weeks.”

