Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool had no advantage by playing against the 10 men of Chelsea on Saturday.

Mo Salah converted the penalty, and Liverpool were strongly fancied to go on and win.

However, Chelsea delivered a brilliant defensive display - mostly restricting the Reds to shots from long range - and came away from Anfield with a point.

Klopp was happy with how his side performed in the 1-1 draw, and felt the numerical superiority was not an advantage.

“We played good,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “The second half, everyone thinks ‘it’s against 10 men, come on’.

“That is only the first problem you have. There is no advantage. There is an advantage in possession, but you have to outnumber them.

The defensive structure changed only in that they defended slightly deeper. But they had eight players defending and [Romelu] Lukaku up. We could not use that.

“We had shots from distance, but [Edouard] Mendy saved them.

“It was a good game, a high-intensity game. We played a good game and I liked the intensity we created on the pitch and with the people in the stands.”

The Premier League takes a break for a round of international action, and Klopp feels his side have drawn a poor hand in that they play Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds when domestic football resumes.

“We are in good shape,” Klopp said. “They are going all away, and come back Wednesday, Thursday and on Sunday we play Leeds United. That is one of the most intense games in world football as they run like madness. To make a little advantage you have to put a massive shift in.

“If we were playing next week after training we’d be ‘come on, let’s go’ but when they are all away and we have to see how they come back and whether they come back healthy and that is always tricky.”

Roberto Firmino departed the action early in the contest and Klopp feels his Brazil forward has a muscle injury.

“I think Bobby has a muscle problem,” Klopp said. “We hope it is not too big.”

