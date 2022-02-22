Jurgen Klopp admits the Premier League title 'is not out of reach' but that Liverpool will need to win all of their remaining games.

The Reds are currently six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand after Spurs beat Pep Guardiola's men in a 3-2 thriller.

City hadn't lost since October and have looked unbeatable since, but their defeat on Saturday has re-ignited talks of a title race.

But Klopp says he expects Jurgen Klopp Manchester City to win all of their remaining games.

"I think you can expect that, or we expect that," he said.

"Historically, it happens more often than not that they win pretty much all their games."

"OK, we play them once and that’s one game we want to win as well, definitely. So, of course if it would be 12 points or 15 points or whatever, it would be a completely different situation."

But the Reds boss did concede that, should his side win all of their remaining matches, they would be in with a chance.

"We have so many games to play and, yes, if we could win them all, it's a title race," he added. "If not, maybe it's not a title race. I don’t know exactly. I understand 100 per cent that people get excited about it – good, good – because they are not completely out of reach anymore, but it's anyway a really tricky situation. I never prepare for press conferences, I have to say, but for today I can tell you I did not think for a second about the title race."

Liverpool play their game in hand on Wednesday against Leeds, and Klopp is taking nothing for granted against Marcelo Bielsa's men.

"We just have to try to make sure we win a very difficult Premier League game;" he said. "I think Leeds are pretty much leading in three of the decisive running stats in the Premier League, not all over, but then high-speed running, high-intense runs and all these kind of things.

"It's Leeds and you have to be ready for these kind of runs all of the time, and they never give up on top of that. They had really spectacular results – high scores and all these kind of things, both directions. We have to make sure that we are 100 per cent spot on.

With a crammed fixture list, Klopp is also preparing for Sunday's Carabao Cup against Chelsea on Sunday.

But he insisted that he was focused on the Leeds match, without a thought given to the lineup on the weekend.

He said: "I didn’t think about it. I didn’t, because the one thing I learned over the years – and I do this already now for a while – is it doesn't work for me to have two games or three games in my mind.

"We have to try everything for this game."

