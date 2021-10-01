Marcus Rashford returned to full training with Manchester United on Friday.

The forward has been on the sidelines since undergoing surgery to remedy a long-standing shoulder problem following England’s run to final of Euro 2020.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said last month he was hopeful Rashford would be in contention for a start following the October international break.

Rashford would appear to be on schedule, as he trained fully for the first time this season on Friday.

"Marcus trained fully for the first time today with contact," Solskjaer said.

"There were a few tackles flying in on him but he seemed okay, which was nice to see."

United face Everton on Saturday, after which the players will disperse to link up with their international teams.

Rashford will not be involved when England face Andorra and Hungary in World Cup qualifying, but may well have an eye on a return for the Red Devils against Leicester on October 16.

