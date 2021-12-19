Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out of Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham after a suspected positive Covid-19 test.

Rising coronavirus cases are threatening to derail the Premier League season, with a meeting taking place on Monday to discuss options.

Tottenham return to action on Sunday after a three-game break in all competitions due to a Covid outbreak at the club.

Spurs will return to action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against an in-form Liverpool team who will be without two key midfielders.

Thiago is isolating after a Covid-19 test suggested a positive result, while Jordan Henderson is ill - albeit he returned a negative test.

Liverpool go into the game in second place in the Premier League, four points behind Manchester City who thrashed Newcastle 4-0 earlier in the day.

