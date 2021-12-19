Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out of Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham after a suspected positive Covid-19 test.
Rising coronavirus cases are threatening to derail the Premier League season, with a meeting taking place on Monday to discuss options.
Ad
Tottenham return to action on Sunday after a three-game break in all competitions due to a Covid outbreak at the club.
Premier League
Klopp says he will not sign unvaccinated players for Liverpool
Spurs will return to action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against an in-form Liverpool team who will be without two key midfielders.
Thiago is isolating after a Covid-19 test suggested a positive result, while Jordan Henderson is ill - albeit he returned a negative test.
Thiago’s suspected positive test came on a day when Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who has been vocal in urging people to get vaccinated, said he would not sign players who have not had Covid jabs.
Liverpool go into the game in second place in the Premier League, four points behind Manchester City who thrashed Newcastle 4-0 earlier in the day.
Premier League
Conte says he cannot 'force' Spurs players to get vaccinated despite Covid outbreak at club
Premier League
Van Dijk among positive Covid cases at Liverpool
Related Matches
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30
Liverpool
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad