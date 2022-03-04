Thomas Tuchel says he cannot be too worried about his own Chelsea future and says the club is the “perfect fit” for him despite the impending departure of owner Roman Abramovich.

Tuchel hopes he will stay on as Chelsea's head coach.

“We had a briefing here the day after the [Luton] match [on Wednesday] from Petr [Cech],” Tuchel told reporters ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash at Burnley on Saturday.

“He gave everyone here in the building, including the players, a quick brief and explained the situation. It wasn't too much that we didn't already know so we have to live with this situation.

“It doesn't make sense to worry too much because we don't have a lot of influence, if any influence at all.

“I have the opposite problem of staying here. Chelsea, from my point of view, is the perfect fit and I love to be here. Hopefully, it continues.

“There is uncertainty but isn't it always as a football manager?

“I have trained to live with it at different levels and this is quite the level. But I am positive and I hope things will end well.”

Tuchel led Chelsea to their second Champions League title during Abramovich’s ownership last season. The German believes it was a fitting send-off.

“We are very happy we could give him this and win it for him,” he said.

“We closed the cycle for him and for his effort and passion and commitment to the club. So it was good timing.”

Chelsea currently sit third in the Premier League table and 16 points off first-placed Manchester City.

Their last matches have been a 3-2 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round, a League Cup final defeat to Liverpool on penalties and a 2-0 win over Lille in the Champions League round of 16 first leg.

Chelsea have won their last two league matches and Tuchel hopes they can carry that form into the game at Turf Moor where he says there will be “no presents”.

He added: “It took me some minutes to find some answers to the last two Premier League matches, we've played two matches in six or seven weeks.

“Normally, you have a feel for the competition and know where you are. We are in a good run of results but we don't feel it because we had FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup, but we are in a good place in the table and we have to fight hard to stay where we are and give our very best.

“It's a tough game at Burnley, there will be no presents. We want to dig in and be ready for the right.”

