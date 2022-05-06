Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits the uncertainty around the club while they wait to find out who will take over the ownership at Stamford Bridge is having an impact on his players.

They have won just one of their last four fixtures, and although they remain third in the Premier League, their place in the top four is not guaranteed with four games remaining.

More disruption has been caused with defender Antonio Rudiger set to leave the club as a free agent this summer, with sanctions not allowing new contracts to be offered to players, leaving a number of other individuals wondering where their futures lie.

"It surely effects the team but I cannot tell you to which degree," Tuchel said. "The longer the situation goes, now it has a huge effect because Toni (Antonio Rudiger) leaves us in the middle of the process where we are sanctioned and could not even fight, could not do another offer, could not be in negotiations. It clearly has an effect and it makes not so much sense to deny it. We lose now one of our key players.”

Since news of Rudiger moving on came out, Tuchel has revealed it has been difficult for members of his squad, saying: “This decision has an effect on the dressing room because Toni is not isolating here when he's here at Cobham and does not talk to anyone. He is a huge part. He is a leader. Of course the situation is like this. The situation regarding the future of every individual player is not that clear because there are no talks for nobody at the moment."

With a consortium headed by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly understood to be the preferred bidder to take over at the club, Tuchel is hopeful progress is not too far away, but is trying to keep things as normal as possible from a playing point of view.

"I've been told last week that we have a preferred bidder and things are going forward," said Tuchel. "It's a pretty important week for the club, but I was fully focused on the pitch. But after what I heard last week, I'm confident.

"Clearance is always the best, because when the situation is clear you can take actions, make judgements, take actions. Otherwise you're in a passive role, and this is what we are right now."

Meanwhile, the Chelsea boss insists Romelu Lukaku will remain a key part of his plans next season, despite suffering a frustrating first campaign back at Stamford Bridge.

Despite being a goal down after just one minute of the second half against Everton last weekend, Tuchel left the Belgian striker on the bench, preferring to bring Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech onto the field in an attempt to find an equaliser, which evaded them.

Lukaku’s scored 12 goals in all competitions, but he is yet to find the net in the Premier League in 2022, while you have to go back to the middle of March to find the last time he registered in any capacity, when he scored against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

With his lack of game time causing speculation about his future, Tuchel tried to dampen those thoughts, saying: “Always I want him to be an important part. Right now he is an important part of the squad next season. There are no players set to depart or improvements because of the situation.”

Chelsea smashed their transfer record to bring Lukaku back to the club from Inter Milan, paying £97.5m to seal his return.

We signed a big player, we still have a big player.

With Wolves up next and Chelsea still without N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell, Tuchel has hinted that Lukaku will play a part, saying: "He trained very well and maybe starts tomorrow."

