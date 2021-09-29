Clubs at the top of the English football pyramid could be rewarded for their efforts to get playing staff fully vaccinated, in the hope more players will come forward and receive the jab.

Restrictions could be dropped for those clubs with a higher vaccination rate, as a Premier League email to club bosses revealed only seven clubs are more than 50% vaccinated.

The Premier League are currently considering the reward scheme, with the news coming shortly after it was announced Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante will be unavailable for the club’s next two fixtures after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Only seven clubs' squads are more than 50% fully vaccinated, so we have a way to go," a Premier League email confirmed. "We are considering if and how best we can 'reward' those squads/players who are most Covid-compliant and who have opted to be vaccinated.

"It is increasingly clear that full vaccination will be the key criteria for government and health authorities, in terms of international travel and potential Covid certification at large-scale events."

Sky Sports revealed last week that Wolves had a fully vaccinated squad, while Brentford and Leeds have more than 90% of their squad vaccinated.

