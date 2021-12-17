On each side of north London there are high-profile players looking to salvage their reputation in the game.

At Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the captaincy and his future is in severe doubt.

At Tottenham, Dele Alli has become an outcast. First under Jose Mourinho and now under Antonio Conte. He is available for transfer in January.

Both players have suffered a quite astonishing collapse in status and recovering from this moment is not going to be easy.

Aubameyang lost the trust of Mikel Arteta months ago and faces a huge battle to convince him this situation can be turned around. It’s not impossible - we’ve seen how Granit Xhaka stayed at Arsenal despite reacting badly to being booed off by his own fans - but it is unlikely.

His current deal is a basic £250,000 each week which can reach £100,000 more than that with add-ons. There is little reason to believe he is going to accept a pay cut at this stage and the economic climate does not suggest there will be a queue of clubs fighting for him.

In reality, Arsenal would sell him in January but know it is difficult. Insiders close to the club believe a summer exit is more likely.

That would not be the end of the world for the Gunners, as they would have more time to get a replacement in place.

Dusan Vlahovic, Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are on the watchlist as Arsenal want to focus on their long-term future rather than paper over the cracks.

Realistically Aubameyang does not fit with the plan now and neither does Alexandre Lacazette.

Ideally he would get a short-term deal to help see things through but that does not suit Lacazette and, financially, it doesn’t really suit Arsenal either.

If they are to sign a new, young, elite striker then it’s going to cost them big. Their investment in Aubameyang might not look good in hindsight but they still believe that finding someone at a high price can work out… if they fit the model.

Aubameyang, 32, was surprised by the severity of his punishment for returning late last week from a club-approved visit to see his mother in France but it was the build up of events that has led Arsenal to make this decision to take the armband from him.

There have been several incidents that have caused concern and this was the moment when Arteta decided enough is enough.

Italy is thought to be the place he would seek a move to next - maybe Juventus can find a way to sign him. Given his current wage and valuation, the list of potential landing spots is not long. Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are all being mentioned but at this stage it is all guess work.

Meanwhile over at Tottenham, 25-year-old Dele was hoping to work his way back in under new manager Conte but there has been no breakthrough.

His representatives are beginning to work on options for the January window and have been told that Spurs will not stand in the way of any move.

That being said, there is still a feeling that Daniel Levy would prefer for him to move abroad.

Newcastle United are obviously interested yet so far it is not clear what they are putting forward in terms of financials and the type of offer. West Ham are also watching the situation - yet their circumstances, like Newcastle’s, depends on how they get on with a pursuit of Jesse Lingard. Both clubs are currently preparing offers for the Manchester United man.

Outside of England options are being explored and sources say there is a feeling that a move to Germany might open up.

Of all the leagues in Europe, it is considered he would thrive best in Bundesliga and could very quickly get his career back on track.

Moving abroad might be best for both Aubameyang and Dele. Certainly, that is an option that will be explored for the two of them.

They might represent different sides of the north London divide, but they have a similar point to prove as they seek the next moment in their careers.

