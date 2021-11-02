"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our head coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend," read a statement on the club's official website

The deal is said to be worth £15 million per year and runs until the end of next season with an option to extend for a further year.

'Contagious enthusiasm and determination of Levy hit the mark'

Conte told the club's website that chairman Daniel Levy's enthusiasm and determination had been crucial to securing his appointment, adding that he was happy to return to the Premier League with a club that had the ambition to be "a protagonist again."

“I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again," said Conte.

“Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.

I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and [I was] emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”

The Italian was top of owner Levy's wish list in the summer, but talks broke down with Spurs eventually bringing in Nuno as boss.

The club maintained a good relationship with the former Inter Milan coach through director of football Fabio Paratici, who worked with Conte at Juventus, and this time Spurs managed to land the Italian.

“We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the club. His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England," said Paratici of the appointment.

I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players.

The 52-year-old returns to the Premier League some three years and a two-year stint with Chelsea in which he won the Premier League and FA Cup.

