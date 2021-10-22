Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has admitted he will consider a move away if he is not able to get regular football under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Winks has dropped down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was unable to help Spurs avoid a 1-0 defeat to Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old sometime England international admitted that Spurs supporters are entitled to want more from their team, as he said: “They should do, yeah. We’re Tottenham and whoever goes out on the pitch, we should be winning these kinds of games.

“There’s no excuses. We didn’t play well enough. They outfought us, they outplayed us, they played a better way, with more creativity - in my opinion, they completely dominated us.

“It’s not good enough for Tottenham. We’ve got to come to these places and dominate and win.

First of all, as players we hold our hands up. We’re the ones on the pitch, we’re the ones that have to go out there and play - no excuses.

“But it’s difficult when you don’t play regularly. It’s difficult to come into these games when teams have fans behind them and they are up for it.

“When you play one game every few weeks, it’s difficult to match that energy, that tempo and their confidence.

“There’s a lot of different reasons why were weren’t good enough this year and last year in these competitions – ultimately, as players we’re not performing well enough and well we should be.”

Winks also admitted that he is struggling with his lack of opportunities in Tottenham’s biggest games this season.

“It is tough, yeah,” he acknowledged. “We’re meant to be a team. Everybody should be fighting to play in weekend games and it’s difficult. Motivation should be everybody fighting for the same cause and the same thing.

“Listen, I love Tottenham, I’ve always made that clear... but I want to play football - and I want to play regular football.

“The only way to play your best football and build momentum is when you’re playing regularly.

ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 21: Dane Scarlett of Tottenham Hotspur passes the ball whilst under pressure from Riechedly Bazoer of Vitesse during the UEFA Europa Conference League group G match between Vitesse and Tottenham Hotspur at Gelredome on Octobe

“I’m giving my all for the club, of course I am. They stuck by me, I stuck by them – and I want to play for Tottenham. But it is difficult when you get matches here and there, confidence is low and you don’t get that run of games.

“Of course my confidence is low. When players are not playing well and you only have yourself to blame, it’s difficult. I want to be at my best, firing and playing really well.

“I’m man enough to admit that I need to improve in certain areas. But I need to play games and the only way to do that is getting minutes and getting that sharpness back.”

Winks also suggested that he could now look to leave the club in the search of a more prominent role for another team.

He said: “It’s got to be the right time for me. The manager has a lot of games to think about, they are coming thick and fast and I don’t want to stand in the way of preparation, and stand in the way of the other players in the team.

“When the time is right I’ll have a conversation, but right now it’s important that the team and manager focus on the next game and he doesn’t get any distractions from me.”

