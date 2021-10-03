Matt Targett own-goal gives Tottenham Hotspur and Nuno Espirito Santo huge win over Aston Villa
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Hojbjerg 27’, Moura 71’) Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 67’)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring the 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atk
Spurs stop the rot with a 2-1 victory over Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.
Coming into the match Aston Villa were the form side with a doom and gloom atmosphere being felt by the Tottenham faithful.
It was the visitors that started the brighter of the two sides with Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings linking up well up top. But as the game progressed the hosts grew into the match and eventually broke the deadlock after a quarter of an hour.
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg neatly slotted the ball past Emi Martinez from the edge of the box after Son did brilliantly to break down the left and shifted the ball inside to Dane, who was in acres of space.
Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on October 3, 202
Image credit: Getty Images
In the second half Villa managed to pull one back through Ollie Watkins who tapped home his first goal of the season from three yards out.
Matt Targett produced a well weighted pass to the striker off the back of a quick move.
But Spurs were ahead again three minutes later as Son was once again heavily involved in the goal. This time the Korean broke down the left flank and cut into the box, beating Kortney Hause, before laying it on a plate for Lucas Moura at the back post for the simplest of tap-ins.
Both sides continued to produce decent opportunities but it was Nuno’s men that held their nerve to claim a valuable three points.
Next up for Spurs is an away trip to the North East to face struggling Newcastle United, while Villa take on Wolves in a Midlands derby.
TALKING POINT - PRESSURE EASED ON NUNO
He certainly wasn’t the first choice to take the hot seat at the North London club and coming into this game off the back of three straight defeats the pressure felt like it was on. But if there were any murmurings of discontent within the camp, they were put to bed with a spirited display across the entire team.
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 3, 2021 in London, England. (Ph
Image credit: Getty Images
MAN OF THE MATCH - SON HEUNG-MIN (SPURS)
With Harry Kane seeming to be struggling to find his form from last season, the responsibility has fallen to Son, who is relishing the task. He was omnipresent over the course of 90 minutes, causing havoc with his pace and vision, the Villa defence were relieved to see the back of him at the final whistle.
Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min celebrates after his cross sets up Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura to score their second goal later given as an own goal during the English Premier League football match between T
Image credit: Getty Images
PLAYER RATINGS:
Spurs: Lloris 6, Royal 6, Romero 6, Dier 6, Reguilón 6, Højbjerg 7, Skipp 6, NDombele 7, Lucas Moura 7, Kane 6, Son 9