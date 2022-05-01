Tottenham threw down the gauntlet to Arsenal in the race for fourth place with a, belatedly, comfortable 3-1 win over Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs started well but the crowd grew restless as their team failed to make their possession count.

Hugo Lloris was the first keeper to be called into action and a fine fingertip save denied Patson Daka an opener.

After 22 minutes, Spurs took the lead when Harry Kane escaped his marker to head home a Son Heung-Min corner.

The second half was tightly balanced until the introduction of Dejan Kulusevski in place of Lucas Moura.

The Swede was on fire down Leicester's left and he made the crucial second goal for Spurs.

Cristian Romero made two thunderous challenges in as many seconds, the second of which saw the ball squirt into the path of Kulusevski.

The Swede danced into the Leicester box and slipped a neat pass to Son. The South Korean spun on the penalty spot and ripped a low shot into the corner.

From that point on, Tottenham were right on top and Kulusevski was leading the charge.

A delightful drag back and flick shortly after the goal left a Leicester defender floored and had the Tottenham crowd on their feet.

Brendan Rodgers threw on Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans in an attempt to change things but with Leicester pushing forward, the game took up the ideal pattern for an Antonio Conte team.

Spurs were able to stay compact and play fluently out from the back, seemingly creating a chance with every turnover.

On 79 minutes, Son locked down the victory with a truly sensational strike.

Unhurried at the edge of Leicester's box, Son unleashed a looping strike that Kasper Schmeichel had no hope of stopping.

Spurs' South Korean reached 19 Premier League goals for the season, his personal best tally, and Tottenham take possession of fourth place despite Kelechi Iheanacho's consolation late strike.

