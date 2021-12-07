Tottenham’s plans for their matches against Rennes on Thursday and Brighton on Sunday have been thrown into disarray by six positive Covid-19 test results.

The Times and Mirror both report that the club have six positive results amongst players and staff, with no names of affected players confirmed so far. The Premier League’s latest round of testing has found 12 new cases amongst players, as well as two staff members.

Spurs have been in good form of late with wins over Leeds United, Brentford and Norwich.

A Premier League statement read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 29 November and Sunday 5 December, across two rounds of testing, 3,154 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

"Of these, there were twelve new positive tests. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis."

Tottenham face Rennes on Thursday at home in the Europa Conference League, and their next Premier league game is away at Brighton. That follows a match next Thursday at Leicester City.

Football London report that Spurs will carry out further PCR tests to gain greater clarity on the situation at the club.

UEFA guidelines state that matches can only be postponed when and if, "less than 13 players registered on the A list or no registered goalkeeper are available."

