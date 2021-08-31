Harry Kane has insisted his reputation has not been tarnished by the summer transfer links with Manchester City.

The England international was keen on securing a move to City, but Tottenham stood firm and rebuffed all offers from their Premier League rivals.

City abandoned their pursuit earlier in August, meaning Kane, who is under contract until 2024, is set to spend the season with Tottenham.

The forward was given a warm reception by Spurs fans on his home debut this term, and he is convinced the transfer saga has not done any harm to his reputation with the club and the supporters.

“No, I don’t think so,” Kane told talkSPORT in response to a question over whether his reputation had been tarnished by the transfer talk. “I think anyone involved in the football industry knows the ins and outs.

“I was quite calm with the situation, but when you’re in it and you know the truth, then your conscience is clear.

There’s always going to be noise. My whole career I’ve had ups and downs from when I’m young to where I am, that’s just part and parcel of it.

“A lot of people that know me will say I’m a professional athlete who’s dedicated my life to this game and that’s what I’ll continue to do.

“I’ll look forward now, the aim has always been to win silverware with Tottenham and it’s been that aim every year.”

Kane hogged the headlines in the weeks following Euro 2020, but the England star has insisted he was not distracted by the media attention.

“I’m quite good at getting away from everything,” Kane said. “When I’m away I’m rarely on my phone to be honest. I really try and use that time to get away from everything.

I know there was a lot of noise surrounding me but I was quite calm. I knew what the situation was between me and the club and that’s the way it’ll stay.

“Everyone has their opinions on it but that’s part and parcel of the profession we’re in. I’m full focused with club and country and looking forward to a great year.”

Kane is currently on England duty ahead of World Cup qualifying, and will be next in action for Tottenham against Crystal Palace on September 11.

