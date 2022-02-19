Tottenham striker Harry Kane reflected on a ‘crazy game’ and praised the rest of his teammates as they avoided heartbreak in a 3-2 win.

A Riyad Mahrez penalty appeared to have rescued a point for Manchester City with an injury time strike, but Kane grabbed his second in the 95th minute to take all three points.

The win ended a run of three consecutive losses for Antonio Conte’s team, and with reports that both the manager and player could leave at the end of the season, a win was a welcome respite.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Kane said: “It was a crazy game. We worked so hard for so long. We were 2-1 ahead for such a long time in the second half. To see the penalty awarded was so heartbreaking, but credit to the boys for creating another chance at the end.

“For me it was [about ending] three losses in a row and we had to find a way of getting our season back on track. To get the result we did was really, really special. The boys worked their socks off today. To get the goals was obviously nice. We were great from Hugo all the way through.

“We have high standards of ourselves and we’ve got ourselves in a position where we can really fight for the top four. Football’s about bouncing back. We can’t get too high or too low. The performance today show’s we’re fighting to the end. Hopefully we can use it as momentum going forward.

“We probably have to learn how to be more consistent in a long season. To be in the top four, it has to be on a consistent basis. We’ve got Burnley in midweek – they’re fighting for their lives so we know it’ll be a tough one.”

