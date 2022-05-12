Harry Kane struck a double as Tottenham reignited the battle to finish in the top four with a convincing 3-0 victory at home to 10-man Arsenal.

The England striker coolly converted a spot kick awarded for Cedric Soares’ foul on Son Heung-Min to put the hosts in front on 22 minutes.

The Gunners’ evening then took a further turn for the worse when Rob Holding was given his marching orders for a second yellow card following another foul on Son just past the half hour.

Kane took full advantage of Arsenal’s disarray when he boosted his tally in North London derbies to 13 goals overall, tucking in a flick-on from a right-wing corner on 37 minutes.

Spurs were in complete control and they made sure it would be a long second period for their rivals when Son netted within a minute of the restart to claim his 21st league goal of the campaign.

The result means fifth-placed Spurs move to within a point of Arsenal in fourth spot, with just two matches to play.

Next up, Spurs host Burnley on Sunday while Arsenal visit Newcastle on Monday.

Talking Point

Advantage Spurs? If there was a worst-case scenario for Mikel Arteta this was it. A resounding defeat with defensive deficiencies exposed and issues over personnel to consider with Holding set for a suspension and Gabriel appearing to limp off injured.

Fourth place remains in the Gunners’ hands, but it’s likely to now go to the wire. Spurs meet Burnley next and could be ahead of Arsenal prior to their clash at Newcastle. Arteta’s side then finish with battling Everton at home while Spurs are at rock-bottom Norwich.

The fixtures, the momentum and the goal difference appear to favour Spurs, but Arteta’s young guns have bounced back plenty of times already this season and will need to show real character from here if they to achieve their target.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-0 during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson) Image credit: Getty Images

Man of the match

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham). Kane will get the headlines for his brace but Son was the player Arsenal simply could not handle. Holding’s red card is testament to that as he capped another live-wire showing with a goal that moves him to within one of Mo Salah in the race to be the Premier League’s top marksman.

Player Ratings

SPURS: Lloris 7, Emerson Royal 8, Sanchez 8, Dier 8, Davies 8, Hojbjerg 8, Bentancur 8, Sessegnon 8, Kulusevski 8, Son 9, Kane 9. Subs: Bergwijn 6, Moura 6, Rodon n/a.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 7, Tomiyasu 6, Holding 4, Gabriel 6, Cedric 5, Xhaka 6, Elneny 6, Saka 6, Odegaard 6, Martinelli 5, Nketiah 6. Subs: Smith Rowe 6, Lacazette 6, Tavares 6.

Key moments

22’ – GOAL! – Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal. Kane sends Ramsdale the wrong way with a clinical low spot kick into the corner.

33’ – ARSENAL RED CARD! Holding is shown a second yellow card for blocking Son's run. The referee has no option. That's so rash from the Gunners man.

37’ – GOAL! – Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal. Kane stoops in at the far post to nod home from close range after Arsenal had failed to deal with a flick-on from a right-wing corner.

47’ – GOAL! – Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal. Son gets in on the act as he calmly tucks a first-time shot into the corner after Kane had caused havoc inside the area.

59’ – TOTTENHAM CHANCE! Emerson almost steals in for a fourth but Ramsdale pulls off a fine stop to keep out his header following a brilliant cross from Kane.

Key Stats

Arsenal have had 13 players sent off in the Premier League since Mikel Arteta's first game in charge, which is five more than any other side during this time frame

Rob Holding's dismissal after 33 minutes is the earliest in a North London derby in the Premier League since November 2012, when Emmanuel Adebayor was sent off for Spurs in the 18th minute.

Spurs have won three consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time since August 1961, while this is their biggest league win against the Gunners since April 1983 (5-0).

Son Heung-min has scored 21 non-penalty goals in the Premier League this season, with only Harry Kane ever netting more goals, excluding penalties, in a single season in the competition for Spurs (28 in 2017-18 and 24 in 2016-17).

