Son Heung-min's first-half free-kick proved to be the winner as Tottenham continued their perfect start to the season to move top of the early Premier League table with a narrow victory over Watford.

Harry Kane started his first league game of the season but it was strike partner Son - making his 200th Premier League appearance - who gave Tottenham the breakthrough with a wicked whipped free-kick delivery that deceived goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and ended up in the bottom corner, just three minutes before half-time.

Watford had made a bright start and Spurs required Eric Dier to make an important block to deny Juraj Kucka in just the second minute.

Spurs had dominated proceedings but hadn't looked like scoring until Son's fortuitous free-kick, and the hosts weren't much more creative after the restart, with Kane largely starved of service.

Dele Alli's first-time shot drifted just wide, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's deflected free-kick forced Bachmann into a good save. Kane looked set to score his headline goal but had the ball taken from his feet at the crucial moment just moments after being denied by Watford's shot-stopper.

That set up a nervy finale but Spurs held on comfortably for a third consecutive victory, and they now top the table without conceding a goal so far.

TALKING POINT - So far, so good for Nuno's Spurs

For the first time in their history, Tottenham have won their opening three league games of a season without conceding a single goal. Not bad considering all of the transfer rumours surrounding Kane throughout a summer of uncertainty.

This may have been far from an excellent performance from Nuno Espirito Santo's side, as, at times, they gave the ball away cheaply while Kane would have been frustrated with the lack of service. But there were certainly positives to take as despite creating little, they gave away very few presentable opportunities to the opposition. Nuno will be satisfied that the points are on the board and Spurs can now recharge during the first international break of the season.

Their supporters can also take great delight in the fact that for the first time in top-flight history, Tottenham will end the day top at the same time as Arsenal end the day bottom of the table.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

This was supposed to be Kane's big day, but Son stole the limelight with yet another solid performance. No one in Tottenham colours was at their best today, but the 29-year-old looked the most likely to make something happen. Whether he meant his goal or not, it proved the decisive moment of the game. Three of his last four goals for Tottenham in all competitions have now come from outside the box, as many as in his previous 43 strikes for the club.

'We created a shield' - Nuno on handling ongoing Kane transfer rumours

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Tanganga 6, Sanchez 7, Dier 7, Reguilon 6, Hojbjerg 6, Skipp 6, Alli 6, Bergwijn 6, Son 8, Kane 6.. subs: Gil N/A, Moura 5.

Watford: Bachmann 5, Cathcart 6, Ekong 6, Sierralta 6, Masina 6, Etebo 6, Kucka 7, Sissoko 6, Sarr 7, Dennis 7, King 6.. subs: Cucho 5, Ngakia 5, Cleverley 5.

KEY MOMENTS

2' - Chances! A frenetic start to proceedings here! First Kane appears to be bundled over by Etebo, but the referee allows play to continue, ignoring Spurs' penalty appeals. Watford go up the other end and a cross finds Kucka on the edge of the penalty area and his shot is blocked on the line by Dier!

42' - GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Watford (Son Heung-min): What a way to mark your 200th game in the Premier League! Spurs win a free-kick out on the left flank and Son gets plenty of pace on the delivery, you'd expect someone to get a touch but the ball bounces before it nestles into the bottom corner. Did he mean it? Probably not. Do Spurs care? Not one bit!

67' - Close! Spurs open up Watford's defence with a sweeping move on the counter, led by Son. He rolls it to Kane, who is on the charge down the right, he looks up and picks out Alli and his first time drilled effort is just wide of goal.

84' - Chance for Kane! Brilliant from Moura, who beats Masina for pace down the right before delivering a cross into the middle. It looks like Kane is set up on a plate for an easy finish but the ball is deflected through his legs!

KEY STATS

Tottenham Hotspur have won their opening three league games of a season without conceding a single goal for the first time in their history.

For the first time in top-flight history, Tottenham Hotspur will end the day top at the same time as Arsenal ending the day bottom of the table.

Son Heung-min has scored six goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Watford – only against Southampton (9) has he scored more in the competition.

