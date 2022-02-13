Tottenham suffered their third consecutive Premier League defeat as Wolves secured a 2-0 win in North London to leapfrog their opponents in the table and move up to 7th place.

Bruno Lage’s side got off to a dream start in N16, as Raul Jimenez gave Wolves the lead with just six minutes on the clock. The Mexican forward’s half-volley from inside the box flew past Hugo Lloris and into the net.

Sloppy play from Spurs at the back gifted Wolves a second just before the 20 minute mark as Leander Dendoncker tapped in a rebound from close range after Daniel Podence’s initial shot took a deflection and came off the post.

Spurs dominated possession in the second half and created some key chances, but they were not able to capitalise as Wolves held firm at the back to secure their 11th league win of the season.

TALKING POINT - Two early goals sink Tottenham

A combination of lapses in concentration from Tottenham and clinical finishing from Wolves ended up being the difference in a first-half where two early goals from Bruno Lage's side sunk the hosts on a wet Sunday afternoon in North London.

Both goals involved moments where Spurs were not able to get the ball away from danger, and Antonio Conte will surely be furious at the manner of which they were conceded.

Spurs' head coach acted and changed formation to a back four after just 28 minutes as Dejan Kulusevski replaced Ryan Sessegnon. The switch definietly helped in the second half in terms of chances, but part of that was also down to Wolves allowing Tottenham to have more of the ball with their two goal cushion.

After such a positive start to life under Antonio Conte, a disappointing run of results has set in and the North London side face an uphill battle now if they want to finish in the top four.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Jose Sa

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa celebrates his side's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur Image credit: Getty Images

The Portuguese goalkeeper was outstanding for Wolves this afternoon, making some crucial saves to keep his side in front, especially during the second half, when Tottenham were chasing the game.

Replacing Rui Patricio in the summer was always going to prove a challenge, but Wolves may have got an upgrade in Jose Sa. He has definitely been one of Bruno Lage's standout performers this season.

In total, the 29-year-old made seven saves, won his only aerial duel of the game, and also made four clearances.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 7, Sanchez 6, Romero 7, Davies 6, Sessegnon 5, Doherty 6, Winks 6, Bentancur 7, Lucas 6, Son 7, Kane 7. Subs: Kulusevski 6, Bergwijn 6, Royal 6.

Wolves: Sa 8, Kilman 8, Coady 7, Saiss 7, Ait-Nouri 7, Semedo 7, Cundle 6, Neves 7, Dendoncker 7, Podence 7, Jimenez 8. Subs: Silva 6, Hee-Chan 6, Trincao 6.

KEY MOMENTS

6’ - GOAL! (Raul Jimenez) - An initial free-kick is blocked, which then leaves Neves to strike it on the rebound towards goal. Lloris can only tip it away inside the box, which Podence connects with. Lloris saves again, but on the second rebound, he cannot make the save from Jimenez! The Mexican puts the ball past the Tottenham goalkeeper on the half-volley to give the away side the lead!

18’ - GOAL! WOLVES HAVE TWO! (Leander Dendoncker) - The Belgian strikes for Wolves! He intercepts an awful pass from Davies and finds Podence in the box. The initial shot is well saved, but the ball deflects off Sanchez and off the bottom of the post right into the path of an advancing Dendoncker, who stabs the ball home! A shocking goal to concede from a Spurs' point of view, as Lloris' poor pass out of defence put the back-line under severe pressure!

35' - CHANCE! Tottenham are sloppy again! This time Winks gives the ball away and Wolves break! Daniel Podence sprays the ball out to the right wing for Semedo. The wing-back then cuts inside but does not opt for the shot and instead feeds in Podence once again on the edge of the area. He hits the shot, but it is straight at Lloris and he makes the save to his left.

88’ - SAVED! Another set of crucial saves from Sa! The first sees the Wolves goalkeeper save Kane's diving header from point-blank range. The resulting corner sees Romero rise highest in the centre of the box, but his header is fantastically tipped over! What a game Sa has had here.

KEY STATS

After going without defeat in his first nine Premier League games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Conte has now lost three in a row in the competition - that is the second time that has happened this season to the North London side.

Spurs were two goals down at half time of a Premier League home game for the first time since December 2019 (v Chelsea), and they've still never come back to win from such a deficit in a PL home game (D4 L19).

