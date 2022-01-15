Tottenham's match against Arsenal on Sunday has been postponed as the Premier League accept the Gunners' request.

Mikel Arteta's side made the request due to a shortage of players missing because of injury, Covid and international duty, with reports suggesting that they have at least a dozen players unavailable.

The Premier League confirmed their decision on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs are understood to be unhappy with the decision given they have endeavoured to play before, during and after bouts of Covid within their own squad.

