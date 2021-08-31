Arsenal have confirmed the departure of Hector Bellerin to Real Betis, with Takehiro Tomiyasu joining the Gunners from Bologna.

Bellerin has made 239 first-team appearances after joining Arsenal in 2011, but he has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

He has now joined La Liga side Real Betis on a season-long loan without an option to buy.

Tomiyasu, 22, could be a replacement for Bellerin as he can play on either the right or centrally in defence.

He has 23 international caps for Japan and played at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the home nation finished fourth.

Arteta said: “Takehiro is a strong defender with good experience in Serie A and at international level. He’s a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball. He will be an important member of our squad. We look forward to Takehiro joining up with us when he returns from international duty.”

He became the first teenager to start for the senior national side since former Arsenal wing Ryo Miyaichi after making his debut against Panama in October 2018.

A well-built defender, Tomiyasu is comfortable off both feet and appears a more natural full-back than central defender. He arrived at Bologna after a stint in Belgium with Sint-Truiden and made 60 appearances in Serie A.

Mikel Arteta's side are yet to get off the mark this season, bottom of the Premier League table and without a goal after three successive defeats.

Manager Arteta and technical director Edu have recruited heavily this summer. Arsenal have also added Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares in a busy, expensive summer at the Emirates Stadium.

And the club have now beaten a number of clubs to the signing of Tomiyasu, who had also been linked with rivals Tottenham.

